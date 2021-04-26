Shock as Carndonagh motorcyclist dies in County Cavan crash

A Carndonagh motorcyclist has died following weekend crash in Co. Cavan.

The man, named locally as Frederick Tully, died following a collision that happened on a back road at Corratillan, near Corlough, around 3pm on Saturday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí in Ballyconnell are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.

Mr Tully's funeral will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh on Wednesday, April 28 at 11.00am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.