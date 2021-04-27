Good news for a grave situation - Donegal Co Council gives the green light for a new cemetery

Contact
Donegal Co Council has granted planning permission for a new cemetery and associated works at Tawny, Kilcar.
The planned new cemetery is in a field next to the existing cemetery.
The land was purchased over 40 years ago.
The planning application was accompanied by a number of letters from people supporting the project, including Donegal Person of the Year, Noel Cunningham.
The current graveyard is almost at full capacity.
