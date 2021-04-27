Donegal Greens welcome unanimous support for ban on importation of fracked gas

Green party members from south Donegal were among those who have welcomed the unanimous adoption of a resolution calling for a ban on the importation of fracked gas and for a global ban on fracking at the Green Party’s policy council meeting over the weekend.

The resolution, proposed by the Sligo Leitrim, North Roscommon and South Donegal Green Party, was presented to the Council by the Constituency's Energy spokesperson and former Chair of Love Leitrim, Johnny Gogan.

Johnny Gogan said:

"Lest there be any ambiguity, the Green Party is against fracking, wherever it takes place. The unanimous adoption of this policy reaffirms the Green Party's commitment to this import ban. The new policy also includes an important clause declaring the party's support for a Global Ban on fracking.”

A ban on the importation of fracked gas was fought for by the Green Party during Programme for Government negotiations last June and secured agreement that the Government does “not support the importation of fracked gas and shall develop a policy statement to establish that approach.” Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan TD, is due to bring draft policy to Government next month.

Gogan added:

“Over fifty Irish NGO's have signed up to call on the Irish Government to back such a resolution at the United Nations General Assembly.” As part of its membership of the United Nations Security Council, Ireland has declared its intention to make Climate a key "security" issue. Sponsoring this resolution at the UN is a very tangible way for Ireland to lead on the issue of Climate Change."

"Finally, with an exploration licence under consideration by the Northern Ireland Executive, the Green Party, as an all-island party, is reaffirming its opposition to fracking in any part of Ireland”

Dr Bláithín Gallagher - Constituency Spokesperson and National Coordinator of the Green Party/An Comhaontas Glas said:

“The people of Leitrim and the surrounding counties have been leading the campaign over many years to see the banning of fracking in Ireland. Along with their allies in the wider environmental movement, they have succeeded in this. There was no way that they were then going to sit back and allow others in the USA to suffer the dire environmental and health consequences that come with this seriously polluting technique, just so that we could import fracked gas. So the NW Greens are pleased to have joined with these tireless campaigners and to have united the all-island Green Party in opposing the importation of fracked gas.”