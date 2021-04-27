The accountability of An Garda Síochána to be discussed by cabinet today

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee will seek Government approval for the drafting of new legislation in relation to policing and community safety today, Tuesday.

The legislation aims to improve the performance and accountability of policing and security services.

The Policing, Security and Community Safety Bill will seek to make the safety of communities an inclusive Government responsibility.

It will also strengthen the oversight of An Garda Síochána with a new Policing and Community Safety Authority replacing the Garda Inspectorate and the Policing Authority.

It will have the power to carry out unannounced visits of garda stations.

The role of the Garda Ombudsman will be expanded to include garda staff and to examine allegations that come to light other than through public complaints, according to rte.ie.

A new framework will see the Garda Commissioner become a CEO figure similar to those who lead other public sector bodies and they will be answerable to a statutory board.