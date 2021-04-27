Gardaí appeal for witnesses after bag with large sum of cash was stolen from car

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing to the public for information after a Riverisland bag was stolen from a car on Bridge Street, Carndonagh.

The black hand-bag which contained a significant amount of money was taken from the car on Saturday, April 24, according to a garda spokesperson.

The incident occurred between 5.45pm and 8.45pm.

If you have information in relation to this incident, please call gardaí in Buncrana on 074 93 20540.