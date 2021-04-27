Gardaí appeal for witnesses after bag with large sum of cash was stolen from car

Contact
Large sum of cash stolen from car
Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing to the public for information after a Riverisland bag was stolen from a car on Bridge Street, Carndonagh.
The black hand-bag which contained a significant amount of money was taken from the car on Saturday, April 24, according to a garda spokesperson.
The incident occurred between 5.45pm and 8.45pm.
If you have information in relation to this incident, please call gardaí in Buncrana on 074 93 20540.
