Garda appeal for information following serious assault in Stranorlar

Gardaí are appealing for information following a serious assault which occurred in Stranorlar on April 24.

Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred at a retail premises, in the area, between 8.30pm and 9pm.

Two incident involved an altercation between two males.

A man in his 40s was injured during the incident. He sustained a serious but a non-life-threatening injury, according to gardaí.

A man in his 30s was arrested and conveyed to Letterkenny Garda Station. He was later released and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Garda Claire Rafferty said that gardaí would appeal to anyone who was in the area of the filling station, on the day in question, and who may have information to contact them.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.