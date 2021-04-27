Gardaí appeal for information following the theft of four wind visors from Letterkenny car

Contact
Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda Station are investigating an incident where four wind visors were stolen from a car at Gleann Rua, Killylastin, Letterkenny on April 24.
The incident occurred between 10pm on Saturday and 10.30am on Sunday.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Letterkenny Garda Station on 074 91 67 100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
