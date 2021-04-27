SCAM ALERT: Gardaí warn of yet another scam doing the rounds

Contact
SCAM ALERT: Gardai warn of another scam doing the rounds
Members of the public have been in touch with garda stations across the county in relation
to scam calls purporting to be from revenue or the Deptartment of Social Protection.
In many of these cases, the caller has informed the recipient that there is a warrant out for their
arrest and that their PPS number has been linked to illegal activity such as drug activity or
money laundering.
Should anybody receive a similar type of call, gardaí are advising people to hang up not to engage or provide personal data.
The Office of the Attorney General is advising people to be alert for scam phone calls claiming to be from an official from the office and possibly displaying its phone number https://t.co/sNhH2F2zQZ— RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 16, 2021
The Deptartment of Social Protection will never contact you and request personal information
via a phonecall or a text message. Anyone who mistakenly provides personal information in response to this type of call should contact their Bank immediately if they have provided financial details and also contact the gardaí.
