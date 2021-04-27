Contact

SCAM ALERT: Gardaí warn of yet another scam doing the rounds

People are urged not to give personal details over the phone or in a text message

Reporter:

Michelle Nic Phaidin

Members of the public have been in touch with garda stations across the county in relation
to scam calls purporting to be from revenue or the Deptartment of Social Protection.

In many of these cases, the caller has informed the recipient that there is a warrant out for their
arrest and that their PPS number has been linked to illegal activity such as drug activity or
money laundering.

Should anybody receive a similar type of call, gardaí are advising people to hang up not to engage or provide personal data.


The Deptartment of Social Protection will never contact you and request personal information
via a phonecall or a text message.  Anyone who mistakenly provides personal information in response to this type of call should contact their Bank immediately if they have provided financial details and also contact the gardaí.

