Can you help find the owner of this lamp donated to Animals in Need?

About two years ago, a man donated some items to the Donegal Town Animals in Need charity shop and by accident this lamp base was included.

It was actually a wedding present his parents had got, but it had been sold before he realised the sentimental meaning of the lamp. AIN tried to find the lamp at the time for him without any joy.

AIN have now found the lampbase but they have lost the man's phone number.

They think he was from Ballyshannon and would love to re-unite him with his lost lamp.

Please share and help the man get his lamp back.

The contact details for AIN are:

087 764 4420 and their website is

https://animalsinneeddonegal.com/