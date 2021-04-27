Can you help find the owner of this lamp donated to Animals in Need?

Contact
About two years ago, a man donated some items to the Donegal Town Animals in Need charity shop and by accident this lamp base was included.
It was actually a wedding present his parents had got, but it had been sold before he realised the sentimental meaning of the lamp. AIN tried to find the lamp at the time for him without any joy.
AIN have now found the lampbase but they have lost the man's phone number.
They think he was from Ballyshannon and would love to re-unite him with his lost lamp.
Please share and help the man get his lamp back.
The contact details for AIN are:
087 764 4420 and their website is
https://animalsinneeddonegal.com/
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.