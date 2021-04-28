Get your INISH TIMES for all the peninsula's news and sport

Contact
This week's Inish Times is available now in local shops and online.
Maidin mhaith.
This week's Inish Times is now available in local shops and online at: https://epaper.donegallive.ie/.
Read all of the peninsula stories that matter.
"We did nothing wrong" - Mica homeowner.
Vote early and often for Ballyliffin's Layla Doherty for Miss Donegal.
Greencastle Harbour Users group presents post-Brexit vision.
"Inishowen needs a level playing field" - Cllr Nicholas Crossan.
Grianán of Áileach at the heart of a new music project.
Golfers rejoice as lengthy lockdown is finally lifted.
Getting youngsters back to sport is vital, and much, much more.
Keep in touch Inishowen.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.