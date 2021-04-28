Project which should address sewage problems in Gaoth Dobhair gets green light

A project which is to address the issue of inadequate sewage treatment in Gaoth Dobhair bay has been given the green light.

Irish Water and Donegal County Council, are delighted to announce that the innovative demonstration project is set to recommence. It is envisaged that the project will solve the problem of inadequate sewage treatment in the area, address the over reliance on the use of septic tank systems and improve water quality in the local bay.

The project will provide environmental benefits, support future growth in the area and ensure compliance with the Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive.

Irish Water’s Patrick Greene said: “In 2019 Irish Water successfully completed the installation of the pressure sewer network associated with this project. This required the installation of approximately 2.5km of new wastewater network along Factory Road, the Lower Road and the link road connecting both. Now we are ready to undertake the next step in the project, which is the installation of pods at 40 properties. The collected wastewater will then be treated at the existing Údaras na Gaeltachta wastewater treatment plant.”

The benefits of this project to the wider community are being described as far reaching.

Mr Greene said: “This innovative new sewerage scheme will ultimately lead to a reduction on the reliance of septic tanks in the area. This will decrease the discharge of untreated wastewater to the environment by enhancing the treatment of wastewater. This will benefit all those living and visiting the area and will have a significant positive impact on water quality in Gaoth Dobhair Bay and improve water quality for swimmers, surfers and fishermen.”

Works are expected to commence in June 2021 and those participating in the scheme will be contacted individually prior to works commencing. Cleantech Civils is delivering the work on behalf of Irish Water.

This project forms part of Irish Water’s investment plan where works have been prioritised to address the most critical issues in line with commitments outlined in Irish Water’s business plan. Delivery of the business plan will involve a €5.5bn investment in capital spending on drinking water and wastewater quality and capacity and new infrastructure up to the end of 2021.