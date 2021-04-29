Sinn Fein silent on claims that two Foyle MLAs have been asked to step down

Contact
Sinn Fein MLA Martina Anderson
Sinn Fein is refusing to comment on a report which claims that Foyle MLAs Martina Anderson and Karen Mullan have been asked to step down.
A report in the Irish Examiner newspaper suggests that the two local politicians have asked to consider their political futures as part of a major review of Sinn Fein's operations in Derry.
This followed a series of poor election performances by the party in the local area.
Sinn Fein has declined to comment on the claims made in the Irish Examiner report.
Earlier this week, a Sinn Fein spokesperson said: "Sinn Féin established a review group in the Foyle constituency in the context of next year's Assembly election.
"Derry Sinn Féin has accepted a recommendation from that review to set up an electoral strategy group to oversee preparation for those elections."
You can read the full Irish Examiner report here - https://bit.ly/3t2IDA3
