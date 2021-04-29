Treasurer of Donegal VFI calls for clear guidelines from Government on reopening

The treasurer of the Donegal branch of the Vintners' Association of Ireland (VFI) has asked that the Government lays down definitive guidelines in relation to the reopening of the industry.

A national AGM of the VFI took place on Tuesday morning and the question of reopening for pubs and bars across the country was top of the agenda.

Speaking on Highland Radio, Councillor Martin Harley said he welcomed the news, he said: "The one thing that I would welcome from this news is that all places will be allowed to open at the same time.

"That will be welcome news for all the members ... get up and running again and try and get back to working and get back to paying bills and mortgages again - which is a big thing in the industry."

Cllr Harley said it was vital that clear guidelines are laid down in relation to opening again. He asked that the instructions and guidelines are issued sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has said a "staged, incremental" re-opening of society which is consistent with public health will be announced today offering hope for a more positive summer.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland, he said he hopes it will be a moment "when hope will break through amongst society that there is a pathway out of the pandemic."

Mr Coveney said the gradual changes will happen at stages beginning on 10 May and will allow an easing of restrictions on families, businesses and give people the ability to move around.

"We want to make sure as we go forwards, we don't have to go back again," he said.