Sea Sessions makes major announcement about this year's festival plans

Sea Sessions to be rescheduled to 2022
Organisers of the major Bundoran music and surf festival Sea Sessions have announced their decision to reschedule the event to 2022.
In a statement issued, a spokesperson said: "Due to the current restrictions we’ve made the difficult decision to reschedule Sea Sessions 2021 to 2022.
"We can’t deny it’s been a tough 14 months or so but we’re really positive about next summer and we’re delighted to announce Kodaline as our first headliner.
"There’s a few treats and surprises planned in the meantime keep an eye on the socials for incoming."
"It will be three years since the last festival so we’re planning a huge comeback. We’ve already a few big names lined up and we’ve no doubt that 2022 will sell out. Bring in on."
Early bird tickets for 2022 are now on sale, while all 2020 and 2021 tickets remain valid. Ticketmaster will be in touch with all ticket holders
