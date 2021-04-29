Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal athleisurewear brand "FitPink Fitness" wins top business award

“FitPink Fitness” wins All Ireland All Star business award for “Athleisurewear Brand of the Year 2021”

FitPink Fitness

left to right-Emma Brady, Buying Lead Laura Harron, Marketing & Operations Lead, Jenni Timony, CEO ,Laura Harron, Marketing & Operations

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Donegal brand FitPink Fitness is today celebrating a highly respected business award in the annual “All Ireland All Star Business Awards 2021”.

The small business has just been awarded a “Business All Star” award recognising it as one of Ireland’s top businesses.  

Speaking about the win for FitPink, Donegal native and founder Jenni Timony said: “We are delighted to have been recognised as a top quality Irish athleisurewear brand. Since launching in 2019, it’s been an incredible journey. We are now beginning to break into international markets as well as continuing to grow in Ireland.

"We have bootstrapped the business to date and are about to raise investment to support our strategy of international expansion over the next three years.” 

As many people shunned formal clothing at the start of the pandemic last year, FitPink Fitness saw a sales boom and had surpassed its annual revenue target for 2020 by the end of Q1 in 2020.

As athleisurewear became the norm for many, FitPink Fitness saw its sales revenues in the last six months of 2020 increase 20 fold compared to the same period in 2019.  

Prior to the pandemic, the company sold their clothing at trade shows and pop-up events, as well as online, but this had to be moved to solely online in 2020.

Stockists also include Derval O’Rourke’s online shop Derval.ie, Ryan’s in Galway and Brian Mc Cormick Sports  

The business currently employs four people full time in its Donegal headquarters, with plans to hire up to 10 additional staff by the end of 2022.  

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie