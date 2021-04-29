Donegal athleisurewear brand "FitPink Fitness" wins top business award

Contact
Donegal brand FitPink Fitness is today celebrating a highly respected business award in the annual “All Ireland All Star Business Awards 2021”.
The small business has just been awarded a “Business All Star” award recognising it as one of Ireland’s top businesses.
Speaking about the win for FitPink, Donegal native and founder Jenni Timony said: “We are delighted to have been recognised as a top quality Irish athleisurewear brand. Since launching in 2019, it’s been an incredible journey. We are now beginning to break into international markets as well as continuing to grow in Ireland.
"We have bootstrapped the business to date and are about to raise investment to support our strategy of international expansion over the next three years.”
As many people shunned formal clothing at the start of the pandemic last year, FitPink Fitness saw a sales boom and had surpassed its annual revenue target for 2020 by the end of Q1 in 2020.
As athleisurewear became the norm for many, FitPink Fitness saw its sales revenues in the last six months of 2020 increase 20 fold compared to the same period in 2019.
Prior to the pandemic, the company sold their clothing at trade shows and pop-up events, as well as online, but this had to be moved to solely online in 2020.
Stockists also include Derval O’Rourke’s online shop Derval.ie, Ryan’s in Galway and Brian Mc Cormick Sports
The business currently employs four people full time in its Donegal headquarters, with plans to hire up to 10 additional staff by the end of 2022.
