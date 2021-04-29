Large submarine spotted off the coast of Donegal

Contact
The large vessel was spotted 20 miles northwest off Malin Head
A large submarine has been spotted off the coast of Donegal today.
The large vessel was spotted 20 miles northwest off Malin Head coast.
It is believed to be a UK Vanguard class nuclear submarine, however that has yet to be confirmed.
PHOTO: Damien McCallig, @DamienMcCallig
