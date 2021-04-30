Gardaí are appealing to people to ensure their car is road worthy this bank holiday weekend

The May Bank Holiday weekend is coming up and gardaí are appealing to everyone to please make road safety a priority when they are out and about on the roads.

"We will have a visible enforcement presence over the May Bank holiday weekend. Our focus will be on the prevention of collisions and on saving lives," a garda spokesperson said.

A total of 8 people have been killed and fifty-eight people have been seriously injured over the May Bank Holiday weekend over the course of four years, from 2016 until 2020.

As restrictions begin to ease, gardaí are urging all road users to ensure their car is in road worthy condition before travelling.

"Slow down, wear a seatbelt, never drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and don't use or hold a mobile phone while driving," gardaí urge.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and An Garda Síochána are urging drivers to put their mobile phones away when driving as new research from the RSA shows that 1 in 10 motorists admit to regularly texting while driving. The Driver Attitudes and Behaviour Survey 2020 also revealed that 9% of motorists admit to driving and talking on a handheld mobile phone and 9% of motorists regularly check mobile apps while behind the wheel.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RSA Ireland (@rsaireland)

International research has found that people are four times more likely to crash if using a handheld phone while driving. Texting, using social media, or messaging increases the risk substantially. In fact, drivers spend up to 400% more time with their eyes off the road when text messaging than when not texting messaging. Any interaction with a mobile phone while driving is dangerous behaviour that affects your ability to drive safely and puts the user and others at risk.

If you are detected driving with a phone in your hand, or cradled in the crook of your neck, you face a fixed charged notice of €60 and 3 penalty points on your driving licence.

The public are also being reminded of the importance of continuing to adhere to the Public Health Regulations and are being asked to continue to limit their contacts; avoid crowded areas and practice social distancing in order to protect yourself and those most vulnerable.

For up to date information on @RSAIreland services under the present guidelines, please visit https://t.co/FM5xY0O9ri pic.twitter.com/Fz4qeWDyHB — RSA Ireland (@RSAIreland) March 2, 2021

People are asked to park in a sensible manner at beauty spots this weekend as illegal parking can hinder access for emergency services and can put lives at risk by forcing wheelchair users and pedestrians with pushchairs out onto the road.