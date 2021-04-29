Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

New Donegal place brand to launch tomorrow Friday

The initiative will also involve the revamp of the Donegal.ie website

New Donegal place brand to launch tomorrow, Friday

The new look Donegal.ie website which will be launched on Friday

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

An exciting new place brand for Donegal will be officially launched tomorrow, Friday, April 30 and position Donegal as a great place to live, work, invest, explore and study. 

The project, which is being led by Donegal County Council, will be officially unveiled by the cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Rena Donaghey and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD at 3pm during a special online event. 

The initiative will also involve the revamp of the Donegal.ie website as the online home for the new Donegal place brand.

The virtual launch will see the official unveiling of the new Donegal place brand identity and a number of brand ambassadors will join the event helping to bring the new place brand to life through their stories.

As part of the launch the new donegal.ie site will go live  and become an important information hub for the people of Donegal, those seeking to relocate and investors to the region.

In addition there will be a range of digital assets such as the new brand logo, desktop wallpaper and virtual meeting backgrounds available to download and use for all Donegal ambassadors.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie