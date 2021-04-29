New Donegal place brand to launch tomorrow, Friday

Contact
The new look Donegal.ie website which will be launched on Friday
An exciting new place brand for Donegal will be officially launched tomorrow, Friday, April 30 and position Donegal as a great place to live, work, invest, explore and study.
The project, which is being led by Donegal County Council, will be officially unveiled by the cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Cllr Rena Donaghey and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue TD at 3pm during a special online event.
The initiative will also involve the revamp of the Donegal.ie website as the online home for the new Donegal place brand.
The virtual launch will see the official unveiling of the new Donegal place brand identity and a number of brand ambassadors will join the event helping to bring the new place brand to life through their stories.
As part of the launch the new donegal.ie site will go live and become an important information hub for the people of Donegal, those seeking to relocate and investors to the region.
In addition there will be a range of digital assets such as the new brand logo, desktop wallpaper and virtual meeting backgrounds available to download and use for all Donegal ambassadors.
