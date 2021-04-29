Huge submarine spotted off the Malin Head coast this morning

A huge submarine was spotted around twenty miles off the Malin Head coast by a Dunkineely man this morning.

A chief engineer on the Damien Mc Callig the RV Celtic Explorer tweeted four photographs of the vessel.

Large #submarine passing this morning 20 miles northwest of Malin Head #Donegal pic.twitter.com/on3XMjsMgG — Damien McCallig (@DamienMcCallig) April 29, 2021

It is understood that the submarine was in international waters.