Huge submarine spotted off the Malin Head coast this morning

A huge submarine was spotted around twenty miles off the Malin Head coast by a Dunkineely man this morning.
A chief engineer on the Damien Mc Callig the RV Celtic Explorer tweeted four photographs of the vessel.
Large #submarine passing this morning 20 miles northwest of Malin Head #Donegal pic.twitter.com/on3XMjsMgG— Damien McCallig (@DamienMcCallig) April 29, 2021
It is understood that the submarine was in international waters.
