Driver theory tests could move online as Government strives to clear backlog

Driver theory tests could go online
Driver theory tests could shift online as the Government seeks to find solutions to help clear the backlog for those waiting for a full test.
Minister Leo Varadkar said that young people need to get on the road particularly in rural areas, and in urban areas.
He said: "We are keen to see a return to driving lessons, return to driving tests and also enabling theory tests to be done online which would really help."
He said he expected positive news on the issue in the very near future.
