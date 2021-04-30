Donegal village tackles litter problem

Contact
Breid Glynn, Noreen Byrne and Eddie Duffy help coordinate the clean-up event at Annagry Hall
Scores of bright yellow and orange-colored high-vis vests were dotted around the Annagry-Ranafast area on Sunday last as adult and children volunteers scanned the highways and byways for litter that just should not be there.
They armed themselves with pickers, gloves and bags and supported by the Annagry Tidy Towns Committee, set to work in the day long campaign.
They filled almost 100 bags full of rubbish after clearing the verges, hedgerows, pathways around Meenacreeve, Culacrick, Ranamona and Annagry village as well as the many tiny one lane tracks into the hills and up around Cnoc a Diaraigh where collectors discovered fridges, empty bottles, household refuse and various electrical devices.
Tidy Town Committee members, Breid Glynn, Noreen Byrne and Eddie Duffy coordinated the collection of the bags at Annagry Hall. They all praised the efforts of the local community response to the clean-up adding their work would go a long way to keeping the village tidy.
"But this is an all-year operation. Some of us are out every day," said Noreen.
Eddie said he was worried that there was even more than they could collect on the isolated mountain roads while Breid said they hoped people would visit their area when restrictions eased but remembered to take their rubbish home with them too.
Local councillor, Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig, who took part in the effort along with a former councillor, Seamus Rodgers, said he was delighted with the local effort.
He pointed out the Annagry bottle bank was the second busiest in the county but always maintained to a high standard by the people of the area.
"People look after this village very well and it's a credit to everyone concerned," he said.
Cllr Mac Giolla Easbuig added Annagry and surrounding areas had huge potential to develop in a number of unique ways and said he hoped to help see these progress in the coming months and years.
