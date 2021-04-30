Contact
Progress made on improvement works at St Eunan's College in Letterkenny
Progress has been made improvement works at St Eunan's College in Letterkenny.
St Eunan’s College has recently been authorised to progress to Stage 2b. The brief for this project is an extension / refurbishment to bring the current accommodation up to LTPE 1000 and a 2 Class SEN Base.
Stage 2b is Detailed Design, which includes applications for all statutory consents, including Planning Permission, Disability Access Certificate and Fire Safety Certificate and also the preparation of tender documentation.
Welcoming the progression, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, said: “This is fantastic news for Letterkenny and is a testament to the hard work of the school staff, committee, parents and students. The upgraded works will have a huge impact on the school and its offerings and is an important project for Letterkenny and its hinterland”.
