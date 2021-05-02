Aspiring Donegal chefs are being asked to join Rachel Allen and Paul Howard (aka Ross O’Carroll Kelly) in cooking up a storm in aid of humanitarian aid agency GOAL.

Rachel and Paul are promising recipes for laughs and fun in the unique online brunch cooking event at 10.30am, on Saturday, May 15.

Everyone taking part will get the chance to cook live with Rachel while she tries to keep it together with Paul Howard cracking jokes the whole way through.

Speaking about the event Rachel said: “This is the perfect event for cooking enthusiasts, and for those who just want to have a laugh, all in aid of supporting GOAL’s work in 14 countries around the world.

"I will be focusing on fantastic brunch recipes, with Ross helping me as I go along!”

Paul Howard said: “I am delighted to be involved in this cook-a-long with Rachel Allen. Brunch is big with ROK (Ross O’Carroll Kelly) and I am looking forward to having some great fun with this!

"I urge everybody to sign up it’s a great way to spend time on a Saturday morning. You get to have a laugh and learn how to cook up a great brunch at the same time!”

Once registered, participants will receive a recipe booklet and a list of ingredients so they can cook along without any hassle.

The event is suitable for all skill levels, even those whose idea of a good meal is a pint of Guinness at a Leinster match, roysh?

Launching the event, GOAL’s Director of Fundraising Eamon Sharkey said: “It’s great to once again have the support of our ambassadors Rachel and Paul.

This online cook along will be great fun and is the perfect way to prepare your weekend brunch.”

All money raised will go towards GOAL’s work supporting vulnerable communities in 14 countries on four continents. Like many of its fundraising events, GOAL has had to adapt its programmes to combat the spread of Covid-19. Since the start of the pandemic, GOAL has reached over 14 million people with Covid-19 messaging and support.

Registration costs just €10 and people can sign up now at https://www.goalglobal.org/ cookalong/ .

So don your fur lined coat, put on your apron and get cooking for GOAL!

Rachel Allen