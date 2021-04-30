Have your say on caravan and camping in Donegal

Contact

New survey to get the public’s views launched today

A new survey to get the public’s views on caravan, camper van and camping in Donegal is being launched today.

This survey, which is being undertaken by KPMG Future Analytics, is part of a study being conducted on behalf of Donegal County Council.

It will allow members of the pubic to share their thoughts on caravan and camping in Donegal and how best to develop the sector going forward.

“We are keen to hear from the general public in Donegal in terms of their experience of caravan and camping in the county as well as the views of campers who frequently visit the county.

"We are particularly interested in hearing from businesses operating in the tourism industry as well as from people living in places such as coastal areas where campers tend to visit,” said Aoife Doyle, KPMGs lead investigator on the project.

The caravan, camper van and camping sector is an essential and important component of the tourism infrastructure of County Donegal.

The sector has to a large extent developed in an organic fashion with the majority of service providers being private sector, with a small number of local Aire de Service locations provided by the council.


The study will provide a detailed review of the sector as it currently exists within the county providing an assessment of the opportunities and threats currently presenting for the sector as well as an assessment of good practices elsewhere that could be implemented within existing legislative requirements.

This study will help inform how best the sector can be supported so that it can be developed as a valuable offering for visitors to Donegal while also meeting the needs of communities.

To have your say https://ecv.microsoft.com/KvCKqA9nGT 

The survey is open until Friday, May 21.

