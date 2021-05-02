Donegal women, Niamh McCarron, is gearing up for May 50k.

May 50k is a global fitness and fundraising challenge to raise money for MS research worldwide and also support MS Ireland projects.

Niamh, who is from Inishowen, has lived with MS for more than 10 years. She is keen to promote that it is possible to live well with MS and a diagnosis is just the starting point, not the end, and is taking part in the May 50k to raise awareness of the importance of research in MS. Thousands of people in Ireland have signed to take up in the month-long challenge.

There are more than 9,000 people in Ireland living with multiple sclerosis. It is the mission of MS Ireland to leave MS where it belongs, behind. This year, MS Ireland has teamed up with the MS International Federation for The May 50K. Walk Or Run 50 Kilometres In May Whilst Fundraising For Life-Changing Research Into Multiple Sclerosis, Improving Access To Treatments And Supporting People Living With Ms In Ireland.

MS Ireland said: "Wherever you live, whatever your fitness level, you can decide when and where you will complete your 50 kilometres.

"Every step you take, every kilometre you clock, helps people get access to the treatment they need today and takes us closer to finding a cure for MS. You can do it by yourself, or as part of a virtual team with friends, family or work colleagues.

"Together we will change the future of MS and leave MS where it belongs, behind us.

"With restrictions on movement to keep everybody safe it is vital that you stay healthy. Thankfully, even at this time The May 50K is a great way to stay fit and help fund life-changing MS research and work to improve access to treatments and support people living with MS in Ireland.

"As a virtual fitness and fundraising challenge, it can be completed anywhere – on your own in your local area and even in your home. It’s important that we stay fit and healthy during this time so sign up now and help raise funds for MS Ireland and the MS International Federation. Keep your distance and run the distance!" said MS Ireland.

Multiple Sclerosis - meaning ‘many scars’ is the most common debilitating neurological condition affecting young adults in Ireland. It affects the motor, sensory and cognitive functioning of the body and is usually diagnosed between 20 and 40 years of age. The impact of MS on individuals, their families and the community can undermine the resilience that is needed for individuals to remain purposeful and in control of their lives. Three times more women than men are diagnosed with MS. There is no cause or cure.

Among other services, MS Ireland uses the funds raised to provide vital services that reduce the impact of MS including physiotherapy, general support services, and newly diagnosed seminars.

MS Ireland is the national organisation providing information, vital services and support to the MS community.

Members of the public with any queries relating to MS are invited to call the MS Information Line: 1850 233 233. Open Monday to Friday, 10am to 2pm. Calls are strictly confidential.