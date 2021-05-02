The continued separation of pregnant women and their partners during maternity appointments is to continue.

The current restrictions also include maternity appointments, inductions, full labour and in patient stays.

Linda Kelly, who gave birth under Covid-19 restrictions, said: "you can get your haircut, play sport with an entire team of people, visit a museum, but you can’t have your partner with you during one of the most momentous and sometimes traumatic experiences you could possibly face.

"It is utterly appalling. Why are maternity services, an essential, planned health service, not being prioritised?” asked the new mother.

“We were led to believe just 24 hours ago that positive changes were to be announced, that a more consistent and uniform approach would be applied across the 19 maternity units and hospitals.

"Instead of clarity, pregnant women are now left with even more questions and confusion because of the botched communications and half promises made over the past few days” said another new mother, Emma Carroll.

Prior to the announcements the restrictions were not going to be lifter, HSE's Director of Women and Infant Health, Dr Peter McKenna, said that the improving Covid-19 situation, and healthcare staff being vaccinated, that hospitals should make it easier for partners to be with their loved ones.

Speaking on behalf of Uplift members who have come together to campaign for better maternity care during Covid19, new mother Caroline Cumming said: “ I'm very disappointed at how manipulative the government has been.

"They released their positive headline last night and raised the hopes of thousands of pregnant women and couples around the country. The general public will have read those articles and believe the issue is now resolved, when in fact not a single thing has changed, despite hospitals now being much safer places. It's very deceitful and has caused even more distress to so many people."

Close to 58,000 people have signed the petition calling for removal of restrictions that deny fathers and partners the right to attend maternity services with their pregnant partner.

Uplift is a people-powered community of over 340,000 people in Ireland. Each day hundreds of people take small actions together, such as signing petitions or contacting their TDs, to help build a more equal, sustainable and just Ireland.