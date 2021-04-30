Man arrested following seizure of €65,000 of suspected cocaine in the north-west

Contact
Gardaí have arrested one man and seized €65,000 worth of suspected cocaine following the search of a property in Sligo town on Thursday..
Shortly after 9.00 pm on Thursday, Garda attached to Sligo Garda Station conducted a search of an address in Sligo town.
During the course of the search Gardaí discovered and seized a large quantity of white powder, suspected to be cocaine (and which is now the focus of analysis). It is believed to be worth approximately €65,000.
Gardaí also found and seized a small quantity of cannabis, mobile phones and weighing scales.
One man, in his mid-20s, was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained at Ballymote Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.
An investigation is ongoing.
