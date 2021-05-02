Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Delays in processing Primary Medical Certificates causing “undue strain”

"Without Primary Medical Certificates, the independence of those who avail of scheme curtailed" - Cllr Rena Donaghey

Cllr Rena Donaghey.

"Without Primary Medical Certificates, the independence of those who avail of scheme curtailed" - Cllr Rena Donaghey

Reporter:

Catherine McGinty

Ongoing delays in processing Primary Medical Certificates are causing “undue strain” on applicants.

According to Buncrana councillor Rena Donaghey, Primary Medical Certificates need to be progressed more quickly.

Cllr Donaghey said: “There are still ongoing delays in the processing of Primary Medical Certificates and these are causing a lot of undue strain on applicants.

“The Disabled Drivers and Passenger Scheme is operated by the Department of Finance. HSE community medical doctors carry out an independent medical assessment of applicants for this scheme. With the current pandemic, independent, private travel is more important than ever, particularly for everyone who avails of this scheme.

“The aspects of the scheme that relate to VAT and VRT must be administered by Revenue, as they have the relevant taxpayer data and expertise required to administer a scheme refunding those taxes.

“The Department of Finance is responsible for the legislation governing the scheme, however, and, without the Primary Medical Certificates, the independence of those who avail of the scheme has been curtailed.”

Following a Supreme Court decision in June 2020, the assessment process for Primary Medical Certificates was suspended.
The HSE was subsequently instructed to recommence assessments from January 1, 2021.

According to Cllr Donaghey, the backlog is “inexcusable”.

“I have written to the Minister and I hope that this issue will be sorted and expedited. I will be keeping a close eye on progress,” concluded Cllr Donaghey.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie