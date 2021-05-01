WEATHER: See what's in store for Donegal this Bank Holiday weekend

Early cloud will clear to give a bright though somewhat crisp May Day across Donegal.

While there is a chance of showers across the country, it looks as though Donegal could escape the rain. Temperatures are not expected to rise about 10ºC in light north westerly breezes.

It will become very cold overnight due to a north to north easterly airflow with temperatures dropping to an unseasonable 0ºC in the early hours.

Much of Sunday will be dry, though more overcast than Saturday, with rain moving in by late evening. Temperatures will be around 8ºC to 10ºC in light westerly breezes, increasing towards the evening but dropping off again overnight.

Met Eireann is forecasting a cold, wet and squally Bank Holiday Monday for Donegal, with the worst of the rain from late morning to early afternoon. There is a high likelihood of thunder and lightning in the early part of the day. Temperatures are not expected to exceed 4ºC to 5ºC.

Monday's unseasonable weather is due to a low pressure system tracking across Ireland from the east, bringing moderate to strong gusty winds. There is a chance of wintry showers in Donegal, particularly on higher ground.

The worst of the weather will pass by Monday night. The rest of the week looks set to remain on the cool side, with northerly breezes bringing a mix of bright sunshine and scattered showers and midday temperatures of around 10ºC.