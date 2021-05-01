Lifeboat called to assist two boats in difficulty off the Donegal coast

It has certainly been a busy few days for the Arranmore RNLI crew after the lifeboat was called twice within 12 hours.

On Friday morning, Arranmore RNLI came to the aid of two people after their boat got into difficulty off the north coast of the island.

The volunteer crew were requested to launch their all-weather lifeboat at 9.30am to assist the crew on the boat which had suffered engine problems.

Weather conditions at the time were clear with a northerly Force 4 to 5 wind and a swell of approximately one metre.

On arrival, the lifeboat crew checked that all was well before working with the crew to secure a tow rope and proceed to tow the boat safely to shore. The lifeboat returned to anchor at 12 noon.

This was the second call for assistance in just over 12 hours.

Arranmore RNLI was called to assist a boat which got into difficulty off Arranmore Island at 8pm on Thursday evening.

On arrival at the lifeboat station, the responding volunteer crew were asked to cancel the call as the crew on board the boat had managed to restore power and made their way safely ashore.

Speaking following the calls for help, Arranmore RNLI Coxswain Jimmy Early said: "This is our nineteeth call out to date this year and we are really pleased that all have ended safely. We are expecting a busy summer and we would ask everybody visiting coastal areas to heed the RNLI and Irish Coast Guard’s key messages of safety:

"Check the weather and tide and familiarise yourself with local currents before you participate in any open water or coastal activity.

"Always carry a reliable means of raising the alarm with you.

"Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.

"Wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid on or near the water.

"Never ever swim alone and always ensure that somebody ashore is monitoring your progress."