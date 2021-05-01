Ireland's number of Covid-19 cases edges toward quarter of a million since the crisis began

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of three additional deaths related to Covid-19, and a further 569 cases.

There has now been a total of 4,906 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland, with the number of cases standing at 249,437.

The median age of new cases in Ireland in 26 while 78% of those testing positive are under the age of 45.

As of 8am today (Saturday), 123 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. There have been five additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Vaccine Update:

As of April 29, there were 1,527,844 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered in Ireland of which 1,097,742 people received their first dose and 430,102 people have received their second dose.