Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning , May 2

The following deaths have taken place:

Marie Quinn (née Boland), Goland, Ballybofey, Donegal

Bernard Rush, Alt Lower, Castlefin, Donegal

Rody Hayes, Glencolmcille / Killaloe, Co Clare

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles / Worcestershire

Danny McBride, London / Derrybeg

Frances McLaughlin, Ballybofey

Kathleen Bell (née McGroarty), Donegal Town

Bridget Coyle, Burnfoot

Trudy Peoples, Letterkenny

Patrick Gallagher, Bolton and Carrigart

Patrick (Paddy) McCole, Crolly, and Birmingham

The death has occurred peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, of Marie Quinn (neé Boland), Goland, Ballybofey, Donegal.

Beloved wife of Eamon and much loved mother to Eunan, Brenda, Gavin, Thomas, cherished sister to Neil. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughter, son in law Michael, daughters in law, Michelle and Nichola, sister in law Sheila, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Queen of The Most Holy Rosary Pray For Her.

Funeral leaving her home at 10.15am on Monday, May 3, for Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, via Donegal Street. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired, directly to the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary at https://donegaldonkeysanc.com/

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of twenty five people permitted.

Bernard Rush, Alt Lower, Castlefin, Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully of Bernard Rush, Alt Lower, Castlefin, Donegal, April 30, 2021, RIP. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Anthony and Alo and father-in-law of Mary and Theresa, loving granda of Damien (Kerrianne), Kevin (Lucinda), Charlene, Stephanie (Damien), Aisling (Jamie) and great-granda of Ashlyn, Killian, Megan and Hailey.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday (May 3rd) at 9.25 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Doneyloop at 10 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Streaming Service at https://youtube.com/channel/UCiwjGxLvUHCjJIqj9jp1aXQ

Due to current restrictions, the House, Mass and Interment are private to family only please. Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy for the family may do so using the 'condolences' section below.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy on Bernard's Soul.

Rody Hayes, Glencolmcille / Killaloe, Co Clare

The death has occurred of retired garda sergeant, Rody Hayes of Glencolmcille and formerly of the Glen, Killaloe, Co Clare.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Maureen (née Columb). Deeply regretted by his loving family Aisling, Annamarie, Fiona, Aoife and Ruairí. Much loved Grandad of Sorcha, Ailbhe, Columb, Eimear, Muireann, Caoimhín, Doireann, Erin and Fionn. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Mary Hayes and Maíread O'Loughlin in Co Clare, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law,nephews and nieces, extended family and many friends. Requiem mass will be held in St Columba's Church, Glencolumbcille on Monday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE guidelines and government directives, the wake and funeral will be private to family members only. It will be possible to view the Funeral Mass after 4pm on - https://jasonmcgarrigle.com/glencolmcille/

Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice.

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Bridget Haynes (née McCaul) of Worcestershire, England and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Sadly missed by her husband Roger, her daughter Jane, granddaughter Emma, brother Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Mary.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass will take place in St Saviour’s Church, Broadway, Worcestershire on Monday, May 17 at 11am.

Danny Mc Bride, London / Derrybeg



The peaceful death has taken place in London, England of Danny Mc Bride (Danny Eoghan), Cotteen, Inis Meáin and late of London.

He is predeceased by his sister Sadie. Sadly missed by Lidia, his sisters Annie, Máire and Gracie, his brothers; Owenie and Michael, nieces, nephews, and all his extended family and friends.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Pauline Mc Shane (née Mc Caughan), Ballycastle, Antrim / Carrick, Donegal / Clonakilty, Cork

The death has occurred peacefully at her home of Pauline Mc Shane (née Mc Caughan) of Ballycastle, Antrim / Carrick, Donegal / Clonakilty, Cork



Much loved wife of the late Arthur and loving mother of Dolores (Mhic Geidigh), Anne, Paula (Hackett), Frances (O’Connor), Margaret (McCarthy), Louise (McDonnell) and Noeleen (Connolly). Sister of the late Frank, Mary, John, Fr Ernest, Margaret Anne and Vola and sister-in-law of Ena. Predeceased by her son-in-law Séamus Mac Geidigh.

Requiem Mass takes place on Sunday at 12 noon in St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s Church and can be viewed on the church webcam via MCN media. Interment will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu if desired to St Vincent De Paul.

Frances Mc Laughlin, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Frances Mc Laughlin, 7 Sessiagh View, Ballybofey.

Much loved daughter of Seamus and the late Frances, devoted sister to Gerard, Seamus, Kevin, and the late Brendan and Martina. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her father, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Her funeral will leave Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment will take afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of 25 people permitted. Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, care of any family member.

Kathleen Bell (née McGroarty), Donegal Town

The peaceful death has occurred of Kathleen Bell (nee McGroarty) of Water Street, Donegal Town.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband John, sons David, Stephen, Nigel, daughter Catherine, son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Bridin, Miyoko and Narelle, sisters Maureen, Angela, Patricia, Marie, brother Philip, grandchildren and all her extended family.

Requiem Mass at St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town on Sunday at 11.30am with burial afterwards at Clar Cemetery.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral mass private to family only. Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/donegal-town-tawnawilly-parish-donegal-town

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Donegal Community Hospital c/o any family member.

Bridget Coyle, Burnfoot



The death has occurred at her residence of Bridget Coyle, Garvery, Burnfoot.

Beloved wife of the late Neil and much loved mother of Helen, Bridie, Rosemary and Patricia. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her wider family circle, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday at 1.00pm in St Mura's Church, Fahan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guideline wake, funeral and interment are strictly for family with a limit of 25 people permitted. Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the MOBILE option.

Gertrude (Trudy) Peoples, Slieve Sneacht Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Gertrude (Trudy) Peoples, Slieve Sneacht Road, Letterkenny and formerly Glencar Irish.

Pre-deceased by her father Thomas and brother Patrick. Deeply missed by her children Ethan and Kayla, mother Gertrude, brothers Thomas and Bernard and sister Catherine, sister-in-law Bridie, nieces, nephews, grand-nephews, aunts and a wide circle of family, friends and neighbours.

The funeral will leave her sister Catherine’s residence at 51 College Park, Glencar, Letterkenny at 11.30am on Sunday, going to St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Patrick Gallagher, Bolton and Carrigart

The death has taken place in Bolton, Greater Manchester of Patrick Gallagher, aged 85, formerly Claggan, Carrigart.

The funeral will take place on Friday in St Ethelbert's Church, Bolton, followed by burial in Heaton Cemetery.

Patrick (Paddy) McCole, Stranarva, Crolly, and Birmingham

The death has occurred in Birmingham, England, of Patrick (Paddy) McCole (Paddy John Owen), Stranarva, Crolly and Birmingham, England.

Sadly missed by his niece Madge, her husband Hugh, his nephews; Tom and John, his brother Jimmy and all his extended family and friends.

His remains will repose at his niece Madge McCole Doherty's residence in Stranarva, Crolly, from Friday evening. Requiem Mass will take place on Sunday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Meenaweel, followed by burial in Dungloe's old cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family, only.

The Rosary for the happy repose of his soul can be viewed on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook Page on Saturday, May 1, at 7.30pm.

Requiem Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook Page on Sunday at 11am.

