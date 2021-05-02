Donegal Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 2.

Sunday will begin with patchy frost and mist, which will soon clear.

It will begin largely dry with good sunny spells and isolated showers. However, cloud will tend to build with scattered showers developing through the day. Today will be relatively cool with highest temperatures ranging from 9 to 11 degrees Celsius, coolest in the northwest, in just light westerly breezes.

Early tonight, there will be some further well scattered showers. However, rain will move in off the Atlantic with very heavy and possibly thundery falls later, leading to spot flooding. Cyclonic variable breezes will gradually strengthen n places overnight too, mainly southerly in direction. Lowest temperatures will range 2 to 5 degrees Celsius.

Solar UV Index: Moderate on Sunday and low on Monday.

Pollen Forecast: Moderate on Sunday and low on Monday.

It will be a wet start to Bank Holiday Monday with further heavy spells of rain leading to spot flooding. Cyclonic variable winds will be fresh to strong in some areas with damaging gusts possible through the day, especially along coasts later as the winds becoming northerly. Into the afternoon, rain will break up into heavy showers with some sunny spells developing, but with local hail too. Highest temperatures will range 10 to 12 degrees Celsius