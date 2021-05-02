Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening , May 2

The following deaths have taken place:

William known as Billy McCracken, formerly of Newtowncunningham

Paul Friel, 15A, Millfield Heights, Buncrana, Donegal

Michael Jack O'Donnell, The Rock, Glenties, Donegal

Marie Quinn (née Boland), Goland, Ballybofey, Donegal

Bernard Rush, Alt Lower, Castlefin, Donegal

Rody Hayes, Glencolmcille / Killaloe, Co Clare

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles / Worcestershire

Danny McBride, London / Derrybeg

Frances McLaughlin, Ballybofey

Patrick Gallagher, Bolton and Carrigart

William known as Billy McCracken, formerly of Newtowncunningham

The peaceful death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of William known as Billy McCracken 1st May 2021, formerly of Newtowncunningham.

Funeral will take place on Monday May 3rd at 1pm with burial afterwards in St.Johnston Presbyterian Church graveyard.

Sadly due to the current circumstances, the wake and funeral are strictly private.

Funeral service will be streamed on Newtowncunningham Presbyterian Church Facebook page at 1pm.

Paul Friel, 15A, Milfield Heights, Buncrana, Donegal

The sudden death has taken place in Altnagelvin hospital of Paul Friel 15a Millfield Heights, Buncrana. Beloved Husband of Aine and dear father of Stacey and Zoe, loving Son of Brendan Friel and Brother of Brendan and Alan. Sadly missed by his Family and Friends. Remains reposing at his residence, Funeral from there on Wednesday at 9.15 a.m. going to St Mary's Oratory, Buncrana for 10 o'clock requiem mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.Due to government guidelines wake and funeral private to family and friends only. Requiem mass can be viewed on http://www.churchservices.tv/cockhill.

Michael Jack O'Donnell, The Rock, Glenties, Donegal

The peaceful death has occurred, at his residence, following a short illness (non COVID related) of Michael Jack O’Donnell (photographer), surrounded by his loving partner Bernie, daughters Deirdre, Fiona, Sinead and Son Kieran. Predeceased by his father Jack. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving mother Nora, brothers John (Killybegs), Dessie (Ardara), Gerard and Brendan (Glenties), sisters Ita (Dublin), Mary (Letterkenny), Theresa (Dublin), Siobhan (USA), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and many friends.

His remains are reposing at his late residence, Funeral Mass in St. Connell's Church, Glenties, on Tuesday 4th May at 11am, with interment afterwards in the local cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/glenties.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake funeral and burial are strictly private to family only, with a maximum of 25 people permitted.

Marie Quinn (née Boland), Goland, Ballybofey, Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully at her home, surrounded by her loving family, of Marie Quinn (neé Boland), Goland, Ballybofey, Donegal.

Beloved wife of Eamon and much loved mother to Eunan, Brenda, Gavin, Thomas, cherished sister to Neil. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her husband, sons, daughter, son in law Michael, daughters in law, Michelle and Nichola, sister in law Sheila, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Queen of The Most Holy Rosary Pray For Her.

Funeral leaving her home at 10.15am on Monday, May 3, for Requiem Mass at 11am in St.Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill, via Donegal Street. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired, directly to the Donegal Donkey Sanctuary at https://donegaldonkeysanc.com/

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of twenty five people permitted.

Bernard Rush, Alt Lower, Castlefin, Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully of Bernard Rush, Alt Lower, Castlefin, Donegal, April 30, 2021, RIP. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Anthony and Alo and father-in-law of Mary and Theresa, loving granda of Damien (Kerrianne), Kevin (Lucinda), Charlene, Stephanie (Damien), Aisling (Jamie) and great-granda of Ashlyn, Killian, Megan and Hailey.

Funeral leaving his home on Monday (May 3rd) at 9.25 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Doneyloop at 10 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Streaming Service at https://youtube.com/channel/UCiwjGxLvUHCjJIqj9jp1aXQ

Due to current restrictions, the House, Mass and Interment are private to family only please. Anyone wishing to leave a message of sympathy for the family may do so using the 'condolences' section below.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle.

Sacred Heart of Jesus Have Mercy on Bernard's Soul.

Rody Hayes, Glencolmcille / Killaloe, Co Clare

The death has occurred of retired garda sergeant, Rody Hayes of Glencolmcille and formerly of the Glen, Killaloe, Co Clare.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Maureen (née Columb). Deeply regretted by his loving family Aisling, Annamarie, Fiona, Aoife and Ruairí. Much loved Grandad of Sorcha, Ailbhe, Columb, Eimear, Muireann, Caoimhín, Doireann, Erin and Fionn. He will be sadly missed by his sisters Mary Hayes and Maíread O'Loughlin in Co Clare, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law,nephews and nieces, extended family and many friends. Requiem mass will be held in St Columba's Church, Glencolumbcille on Monday at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE guidelines and government directives, the wake and funeral will be private to family members only. It will be possible to view the Funeral Mass after 4pm on - https://jasonmcgarrigle.com/glencolmcille/

Family Flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice.

Bridget Haynes (née McCaul), Mountcharles

The death has occurred of Bridget Haynes (née McCaul) of Worcestershire, England and formerly of Glencoagh, Mountcharles.

Sadly missed by her husband Roger, her daughter Jane, granddaughter Emma, brother Patsy, sisters Kathleen and Mary.

May She Rest In Peace

Funeral Mass will take place in St Saviour’s Church, Broadway, Worcestershire on Monday, May 17 at 11am.

Danny McBride, London / Derrybeg



The peaceful death has taken place in London, England of Danny Mc Bride (Danny Eoghan), Cotteen, Inis Meáin and late of London.

He is predeceased by his sister Sadie. Sadly missed by Lidia, his sisters Annie, Máire and Gracie, his brothers; Owenie and Michael, nieces, nephews, and all his extended family and friends.

Suaimhneas síoraí dá anam uasal

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Frances McLaughlin, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Frances McLaughlin, 7 Sessiagh View, Ballybofey.

Much loved daughter of Seamus and the late Frances, devoted sister to Gerard, Seamus, Kevin, and the late Brendan and Martina. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her father, brothers, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Her funeral will leave Mc Cool’s Chapel of Rest on Wednesday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment will take afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government restrictions the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please, with a maximum of 25 people permitted. Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Ireland, care of any family member.

Patrick Gallagher, Bolton and Carrigart

The death has taken place in Bolton, Greater Manchester of Patrick Gallagher, aged 85, formerly Claggan, Carrigart.

The funeral will take place on Friday in St Ethelbert's Church, Bolton, followed by burial in Heaton Cemetery.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie