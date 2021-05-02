Contact
Everybody needs good neigh-bours (Credit: Enda Craig)
A beautiful Donegal photograph for the Bank Holiday weekend that is in it.
Taken by Moville photographer, Enda Craig, who captioned it: "All's well in the world of horses ... should be more of this in the world of humans."
Enda took the heartwarming photograph this morning on the Banks of Lough Foyle, Greencastle, County Donegal.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Six million batteries were recycled through Ireland’s main supermarkets last year, but Leo Donovan, CEO of WEEE Ireland, warns that 20% of us are ignoring the green message and dumping used batteries.
Muff's Nancy Murray (91) has been pulling pints behind the bar of Manchester's Peveril of the Peak pub since 1971.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.