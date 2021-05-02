Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow - Wind and Rain warning for County Donegal.

The warning also applies to Counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo and Wexford.

It is valid from 03:00 Monday (May 3) until 22:00 Monday (May 30).

Met Éireann said the weather will be unseasonably wet and windy.

"Southwesterly winds, veering northerly through Monday will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h, with gusts up to 100 km/h, particularly in coastal areas and on higher ground.

"Heavy rain, in conjunction with the wind, will lead to spot flooding with a risk of wave overtopping in coastal areas."

Met Éireann has also issued a Status Yellow - Marine warning for all coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.

The warning is valid from 00:00 Monday (May 3) to 00:00 Tuesday (May 4).

"Southwesterly winds veering northerly will reach gale force 8 at times on Sunday night and Monday on all coastal waters and on the Irish Sea.