Coronavirus update for Sunday, May 2

Contact
One additional death among people with Covid-19.
Of County Donegal's seven Local Electoral Areas, six have a 14-Day Incidence Rate above the national average per 100k of the population, as of April 26, 2021.
They are: Milford LEA, Letterkenny LEA, Glenties LEA, Buncrana LEA, Lifford - Stranorlar LEA and Carndonagh LEA.
Milford LEA and Letterkenny LEA have the highest and second highest LEA Incidence Rate of Covid-19 per 100K in the State.
Donegal LEA is below the national average per 100k of the population.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed of 1 additional death among people with Covid-19 in the State today. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,906 deaths of people with Covid-19.
402 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed today, which brings the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 to 249,838.
As of 8am today, 127 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. There have been 6 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
Donegal has had a total of 10,024 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
MILFORD LEA: Has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 675.3 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 93.The population of Milford LEA is 13,771.
The 14-Day Incidence Rate in Milford LEA is currently above the national average of 122.5 per 100k of the population as of 26-4-2021.
LETTERKENNY LEA: Has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 594.1 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 177. The population of LETTERKENNY LEA-7 is 29,791.
The 14-Day Incidence Rate in LETTERKENNY LEA-7 is currently above the national average of 122.5 per 100k of the population as of 26-4-2021.
GLENTIES LEA: Has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 246.7 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 59. The population of Glenties is 23,919.
The 14-Day Incidence Rate in Glenties LEA is currently above the national average of 122.5 per 100k of the population as of 26-4-2021.
BUNCRANA LEA: Has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 219.1 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 49. The population of Buncrana LEA-5 is 22,366.
The 14-Day Incidence Rate in Buncrana LEA is currently above the national average of 122.5 per 100k of the population as of 26-4-2021
LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: Has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 158.4 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 41.The population of Lifford-Stranorlar LEA is 25,889.
The 14-Day Incidence Rate in Lifford-Stranorlar LEA is currently above the national average of 122.5 per 100k of the population as of 26-4-2021
CARNDONAGH LEA: Has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 135.6 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 23. The population of Carndonagh LEA-4 is 16,964.
The 14-Day Incidence Rate in Carndonagh LEA-4 is currently above the national average of 122.5 per 100k of the population as of 26-4-2021
DONEGAL LEA: Has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 41.5 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 11. The population of Donegal LEA-6 is 26,492.
The 14-Day Incidence Rate in Donegal LEA is currently below the national average of 122.5 per 100k of the population as of 26-4-2021.
As of April 26, 2021, Milford LEA and Letterkenny LEA have the highest and second highest LEA Incidence Rate of Covid-19 per 100K.
Tomorrow, May 3 is the day Covid-19 restrictions on Construction are lifted. All construction can restart. Workers who work outdoors (for example: window cleaning, maintenance work) can return to work.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Six million batteries were recycled through Ireland’s main supermarkets last year, but Leo Donovan, CEO of WEEE Ireland, warns that 20% of us are ignoring the green message and dumping used batteries.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.