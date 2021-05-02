Coronavirus update for Sunday, May 2

Of County Donegal's seven Local Electoral Areas, six have a 14-Day Incidence Rate above the national average per 100k of the population, as of April 26, 2021.

They are: Milford LEA, Letterkenny LEA, Glenties LEA, Buncrana LEA, Lifford - Stranorlar LEA and Carndonagh LEA.

Milford LEA and Letterkenny LEA have the highest and second highest LEA Incidence Rate of Covid-19 per 100K in the State.

Donegal LEA is below the national average per 100k of the population.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has been informed of 1 additional death among people with Covid-19 in the State today. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 4,906 deaths of people with Covid-19.

402 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed today, which brings the total confirmed cases of Covid-19 to 249,838.

As of 8am today, 127 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. There have been 6 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Donegal has had a total of 10,024 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

MILFORD LEA: Has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 675.3 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 93.The population of Milford LEA is 13,771.

The 14-Day Incidence Rate in Milford LEA is currently above the national average of 122.5 per 100k of the population as of 26-4-2021.

LETTERKENNY LEA: Has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 594.1 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 177. The population of LETTERKENNY LEA-7 is 29,791.

The 14-Day Incidence Rate in LETTERKENNY LEA-7 is currently above the national average of 122.5 per 100k of the population as of 26-4-2021.

GLENTIES LEA: Has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 246.7 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 59. The population of Glenties is 23,919.

The 14-Day Incidence Rate in Glenties LEA is currently above the national average of 122.5 per 100k of the population as of 26-4-2021.

BUNCRANA LEA: Has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 219.1 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 49. The population of Buncrana LEA-5 is 22,366.

The 14-Day Incidence Rate in Buncrana LEA is currently above the national average of 122.5 per 100k of the population as of 26-4-2021

LIFFORD-STRANORLAR LEA: Has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 158.4 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 41.The population of Lifford-Stranorlar LEA is 25,889.

The 14-Day Incidence Rate in Lifford-Stranorlar LEA is currently above the national average of 122.5 per 100k of the population as of 26-4-2021

CARNDONAGH LEA: Has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 135.6 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 23. The population of Carndonagh LEA-4 is 16,964.

The 14-Day Incidence Rate in Carndonagh LEA-4 is currently above the national average of 122.5 per 100k of the population as of 26-4-2021

DONEGAL LEA: Has a current 14-Day Incidence Rate of 41.5 per 100k of the population. The total number of confirmed cases in the LEA over the 14-Day period was 11. The population of Donegal LEA-6 is 26,492.

The 14-Day Incidence Rate in Donegal LEA is currently below the national average of 122.5 per 100k of the population as of 26-4-2021.

Tomorrow, May 3 is the day Covid-19 restrictions on Construction are lifted. All construction can restart. Workers who work outdoors (for example: window cleaning, maintenance work) can return to work.