Status yellow wind and rain warning in place across Donegal

Contact
Risk of spot flooding
There has been heavy and persistent rain this morning which Met Éireann is warning could lead to spot flooding.
If you are driving this morning, please drive carefully as roads are wet and may be slippy in areas.
️& this morning. The rain will clear eastwards with showers following this afternoon, some heavy or prolonged. Fresh to strong, gusty southerly winds will veer westerly & later northwesterly, reaching gale force in coastal areas. Highs of 10 to 12°C. pic.twitter.com/uYP6EtO9oN— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 3, 2021
The rain will break up into showers through the afternoon, with some bright spells developing too. Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds will veer westerly this afternoon and northerly this evening, remaining very strong in coastal areas. Rains will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts up to 100 km/h, particularly in coastal areas and on higher ground.
Tonight
Staying rather windy tonight with a mix of scattered showers and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees in fresh northwesterly winds, remaining strong on coasts.
The weather warning is valid from 03:00am today, Monday until 10pm this evening.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
"Without Primary Medical Certificates, the independence of those who avail of scheme curtailed" - Cllr Rena Donaghey
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.