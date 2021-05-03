Status yellow wind and rain warning in place across Donegal

There has been heavy and persistent rain this morning which Met Éireann is warning could lead to spot flooding.

If you are driving this morning, please drive carefully as roads are wet and may be slippy in areas.

️& this morning. The rain will clear eastwards with showers following this afternoon, some heavy or prolonged. Fresh to strong, gusty southerly winds will veer westerly & later northwesterly, reaching gale force in coastal areas. Highs of 10 to 12°C. pic.twitter.com/uYP6EtO9oN — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 3, 2021

The rain will break up into showers through the afternoon, with some bright spells developing too. Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds will veer westerly this afternoon and northerly this evening, remaining very strong in coastal areas. Rains will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts up to 100 km/h, particularly in coastal areas and on higher ground.

Tonight

Staying rather windy tonight with a mix of scattered showers and clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 5 degrees in fresh northwesterly winds, remaining strong on coasts.

The weather warning is valid from 03:00am today, Monday until 10pm this evening.