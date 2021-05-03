Beautiful house with stunning views of Lough Foyle has been put for sale

A beautiful house off the main Derry to Moville has been put up for sale.

Bankhead is a modern and luxuriously constructed residence that was built around 2018 with the property incorporating all the modern conveniences.

The house has two reception rooms and four large bedrooms with two ensuites.

Bankhead is beautifully positioned looking over Lough Foyle with approx. 1.75 acres of pleasure grounds surrounding the residence.

The asking price is €825,000.

Walking into the property along a wooden elevated gangway bridge with stainless steel into the upper floor there is a practical entrance hall with space and storage for all family

needs.

Once into the house your eyes are immediately drawn towards the expansive water views to the exterior.

The kitchen has an impressive island unit that includes an integrated 4 burner touch top Bora induction hob, integrated extractor and has a breakfast area with seating for four people.

There is also remote control blinds in the kitchen and living spaces.

The kitchen integrates with the living area seamlessly and the living space which features dual elevations floor to ceiling glazed windows looking over the gardens and grounds with of course the backdrop of Lough Foyle making it truly spectacular.

This space is complete by a wood burning stove making it comfortable in both the winter

and indeed the summer.

The dining area is perfect for all year family dining with access to the balcony perfect for those

summer evenings.

The upper floor is complete with two bedrooms, one ensuite and family w.c.

The ground floor links with the upper floor through a feature staircase with wooden floors.

Once downstairs there is a very comfortable family room with stove and patio doors leading to the rear garden and beach.

The house links seamlessly with the gardens and pleasure grounds, this being exemplified not only by the abundance of windows offering a plenitude of sunlight but also sliding doors which directly link the living spaces direct to the beautifully maintained gardens with the spectacular views.

The gardens and grounds have been landscaped to take advantage of the proximity to the water.