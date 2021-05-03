Donegal garda braves horrendous weather to start charity run

Well done to Garda Paddy Ryan of the Roads Policing Unit in Letterkenny as he completed his first run this morning (23KM) in horrendous weather conditions.

'Noah's Run' (in aid of Letterkenny University Hospital, Paediatric Ward ) was inspired by a brave young local boy by the name of Noah Gooch who is fighting Leukemia at present.



Garda Ryan is going to complete - 161km / 100 mile in seven days, starting today, May 3.

He will run approximately 23km a day for 7 days (1/2 marathon + Vat each day).

Everyone wishes him the best of luck for the remaining runs and hope that the weather will be a little kinder to him for those!