Donegal gaeltacht community embark on fundraiser for fire fighting equipment



The very real threat posed by gorse fires and memories of what happened in the Lower Rosses just two years ago have prompted a gaeltacht village to prepare for the worst should it happen.

The community in Dunlewey at the foot of the iconic Errigal mountain have decided to come together to purchase fire beaters.

A spokesperson outlines their reasons for embarking on the venture.

"The last few weeks have shown how vulnerable our natural environment is to gorse and hill fires.

Pictures from the Mourne Mountains and Killarney National Park show how quickly such fires can get out of control and only two years ago fires in the Lower Rosses showed us just how dangerous these fires can be.

"We are aiming to purchase 12 Fire Beaters to have available in the Ionad Pobail should the need arise.

"The Fire Beaters are made by Crana Engineering in Buncrana who supply the Donegal Fire Service and have been specially designed to be lightweight with extended handles.

"We are aiming to raise €670 and any extra funds raised will go towards adding to our community."