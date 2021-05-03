Gardaí urge caution on roads as weather warning remains in place

Contact
Yellow weather warning in place
A status yellow wind and rain warning remains in place for Donegal until 10pm tonight, Monday.
Gardai in Donegal say road conditions remain poor in many places and urge road users to drive with caution.
Met Éireann is forecasting that the rain will break up into showers through the afternoon, with some bright spells developing too.
For the full weather forecast, please click here.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.