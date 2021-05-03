COVID-19 DAILY UPDATE: 453 further cases reported

Figures announced this evening show that the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 453 further cases of Covid-19.

There are no county-by-county figures released today, but they are expected to be released again tomorrow.

There were no deaths related to Covid-19 reported today.

As of 8am today, 129 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. There have been 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of May 1, 2021, 1,591,888 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

1,146,562 people have received their first dose;

445,326 people have received their second dose.

Meanwhile Donegal GP, Dr Denis McCauley has said that cross-border activity has definitely played a part in the large discrepancy of Covid-19 cases in Donegal and the rest of the country, including the differences between case numbers in different parts of Donegal itself.

And Donegal Branch Chair of the Irish Hotels Federation, Paul Diver, has revealed that people who had booked into hotels here, were back on the phone at the weekend, looking for reassurance about visiting the county when hotels re-open in June.

Mr Diver said he remains “very concerned” about the situation in Donegal where up to 8,000 people depend on tourism for a living.

Their comments come after the county came under intense scrutiny over the May bank holiday weekend, following comments on Friday by chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan over the “concerning level of non compliance” in the county.

