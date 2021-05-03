Donegal parish draw raises almost €29,000

Contact
Fr Patsy Arkinson PP left, and Fr Frankie Lynch CC at the Donaghmore parish draw tonight
There was big excitement in the Finn Valley and beyond tonight with the winners of the May Day Donaghmore Parish Draw announced.
It raised almost €28,810 in total and when prize money is deducted, it means approximately €25,000 for the parish.
The event was held in aid of St Patrick's Church, Crossroads and St Mary's Church, Sessiaghoneill.
All proceeds will go towards the upkeep and maintenance of both buildings.
There are five cash prizes to be won: three of €1,000 each went to: Lorna Lavin; Eileen Gallagher and Fintan and Marina Langan.
Two prizes of €500 each went to: Bridget McMenamin and Christy and Margaret Murray.
Local GAA club, Red Hugh's also donated €500 towards the prize fund.
MC for the draw was Fr Frankie Lynch OP, CC who entertained as he drew the results, ensuring accuracy and a little showbiz swagger to add to the occasion. He even sang a song about the parish itself with honourable mentions to a number of local people included.
Parish priest Fr Patsy Arkinson thanked everyone who helped out with the organising and promoting of the draw including Bradley's Shop, Dean Gillespie, Barry Browne, Katie Harper, Brenda Hegarty and Colette Callaghan.
He said since Covid kicked in 13 months ago had hit their parish collection was down by almost 50%.
"Your goodwill and support is very much appreciated," he said.
