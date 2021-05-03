Gardai investigate hoax incident in Letterkenny

Contact
Gardaí in Letterkenny are tonight trying to piece together how an incident was reported to them just over an hour ago.
It is understood a number of garda units were called to the scene of what they believed was an incident at a house in the Letterkenny area. The bridge at Oldtown was closed down for a time as a result.
A short time ago the Garda Press Office reported that a number of locations in Letterkenny were searched this evening by gardaí following reports of an armed incident.
"Gardaí are now investigating the matter as a hoax call. Enquiries are ongoing," a spokesman said.
