Helicopter in night time search for missing person over Donegal towns



Bright lights in the sky over the Ballybofey-Stranorlar area in the early hours of this (Tuesday) morning caught the attention of many.

Numerous Facebook posts this morning show the vehicle travelling up and down the River Finn between Logue's bridge and Dreenan bridge on either side of the towns.

It also hovered over the main Ballybofey-Stranorlar bridge for a spell.

A spokesperson for the Marine Rescue Sub Centre at Malin Head this morning confirmed the helicopter was assisting the gardai with a search for a missing person.

No further update is available at this time.