Certainty needed in relation to Gaeltacht courses this summer, says Donegal TD

Certainty is needed in relation to whether or not the gaeltacht courses planned for this summer can go ahead.

That's the message today from Donegal Sinn Féin TD, Pearse Doherty.

He was speaking having received a response to a Parliamentary Question submitted to gaeltacht minister, Catherine Martin TD, in which he claims the minister appears to be undecided in relation to the question of the gaeltacht colleges, or the question of compensation should the courses be cancelled.

“I am not happy with the response from the minister. We are now in May and there is no certainty for gaeltacht communities, for mná and fir tí, or for the colleges, in relation to what will be permitted this summer, or in relation to what supports will be available for them should the courses not go ahead.

“I understand the paramount importance of the public health guidelines. However, the importance of our gaeltacht communities must also be safeguarded.

"We are in the second year of such restrictions and it is not acceptable that the Government has not shared its Plan B, should the colleges not be permitted to go ahead."

He added: “Our gaeltacht communities are fearful that no Plan B exists.

“Another year without these colleges would be devastating for Gaeltacht communities and a comprehensive support plan is needed to protect these communities," he said.