Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Donegal students wanted for BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022

Entry fees waived as Donegal students encouraged to challenge STEM over summer months

Donegal students wanted for BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022

Overall group winners from last year, Megan Carroll and Chloe Murphy and Abby Mullins, launch the 2022 event. Picture: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography 2021

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

BT Ireland has announced the return of the virtual BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) in January 2022 and is calling on Donegal students to get their thinking caps on.

For the second consecutive year, Europe’s largest national Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) event will be a virtual affair taking place from January 12-14, 2022.
Now in its 58th year, the BTYSTE showcases the incredible ability of Irish students to create and test potential solutions that tackle everything from everyday problems to some of the biggest, global issues of our time.

Once again BT Ireland, the exhibition organiser, has waived project entry fees for participating students.

Students that are chosen to present their projects in the virtual exhibition hall will be vying for some of the 200 plus prizes that will be up for grabs across four categories and age groups.

The overall top prize is a trophy, €7,500 prize money and the opportunity to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS).

BTYSTE 2022 is open to second-level students aged between 12 and 19 years.

To enter, an individual or group must submit a one-page proposal outlining their project idea.

Entries can be made in any one of four categories: technology; social and behavioural science; biological and ecological science; and chemical, physical and mathematical science.

The deadline for submissions is Monday, September 27. Visit btyoungscientist.com for more information.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie