Donegal students wanted for BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition 2022

BT Ireland has announced the return of the virtual BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) in January 2022 and is calling on Donegal students to get their thinking caps on.
For the second consecutive year, Europe’s largest national Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) event will be a virtual affair taking place from January 12-14, 2022.
Now in its 58th year, the BTYSTE showcases the incredible ability of Irish students to create and test potential solutions that tackle everything from everyday problems to some of the biggest, global issues of our time.
Once again BT Ireland, the exhibition organiser, has waived project entry fees for participating students.
Students that are chosen to present their projects in the virtual exhibition hall will be vying for some of the 200 plus prizes that will be up for grabs across four categories and age groups.
The overall top prize is a trophy, €7,500 prize money and the opportunity to represent Ireland at the European Union Contest for Young Scientists (EUCYS).
BTYSTE 2022 is open to second-level students aged between 12 and 19 years.
To enter, an individual or group must submit a one-page proposal outlining their project idea.
Entries can be made in any one of four categories: technology; social and behavioural science; biological and ecological science; and chemical, physical and mathematical science.
The deadline for submissions is Monday, September 27. Visit btyoungscientist.com for more information.
