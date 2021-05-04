Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

25 cases of Covid notified in Donegal today

"Simple measures will minimise the risk of infection" - CMO

25 cases of Covid notified in Donegal today

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Twenty-five cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Donegal today.

This leaves the five-day moving average (April 28-May 3) at 27.6 and the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (April 20-May 3) at 306.5.

The figures today also reveal that new cases during the last 14 days amount to 488.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,908 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight yesterday, Monday, May 3, the HPSC has been notified of 383 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 250,672* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

194 are men / 189 are women
79% are under 45 years of age
The median age is 28 years old
129 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 25 in Louth and the remaining 132 cases are spread across 21 other counties**.

As of 8am today, 144 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Sunday May 2, 1,604,644 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:1,159,083 people have received their first dose. 445,561 people have received their second dose

Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, the Department of Health said: “As we move closer to the easing of restrictions on May 10, we can look forward to opportunities to enjoy the better weather and to meeting with our family and close friends safely and with the public health measures in mind.

“The virus is still circulating in the community and is still a risk, particularly to those who have yet to be vaccinated. Collectively we know how to interrupt the spread of this disease, so when you are making plans for coming week, don’t underestimate the need to keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible and wash your hands.

"And if it’s crowded, turn around and come back another time. Together these simple measures will minimise the risk of infection.” he said.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 250,672 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie