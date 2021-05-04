25 cases of Covid notified in Donegal today

Twenty-five cases of Covid-19 have been notified in Donegal today.

This leaves the five-day moving average (April 28-May 3) at 27.6 and the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (April 20-May 3) at 306.5.

The figures today also reveal that new cases during the last 14 days amount to 488.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today also been notified of two additional deaths related to Covid-19.

There has been a total of 4,908 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight yesterday, Monday, May 3, the HPSC has been notified of 383 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 250,672* confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

194 are men / 189 are women

79% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 28 years old

129 in Dublin, 40 in Kildare, 32 in Meath, 25 in Louth and the remaining 132 cases are spread across 21 other counties**.



As of 8am today, 144 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 41 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of Sunday May 2, 1,604,644 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:1,159,083 people have received their first dose. 445,561 people have received their second dose



Dr Tony Holohan, chief medical officer, the Department of Health said: “As we move closer to the easing of restrictions on May 10, we can look forward to opportunities to enjoy the better weather and to meeting with our family and close friends safely and with the public health measures in mind.

“The virus is still circulating in the community and is still a risk, particularly to those who have yet to be vaccinated. Collectively we know how to interrupt the spread of this disease, so when you are making plans for coming week, don’t underestimate the need to keep your distance, meet outdoors where possible and wash your hands.

"And if it’s crowded, turn around and come back another time. Together these simple measures will minimise the risk of infection.” he said.

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 confirmed case. The figure of 250,672 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.