Bundoran welcomes easing of restrictions

The tourism trade across Bundoran has welcomed the easing of restrictions following the latest government announcement by Taoiseach, Micheál Martin which will allow the town to open up sooner than expected.

Accommodation providers across town from hotels to self catering have reported a steady increase in bookings from all over the country for the summer months, with many of them taking to social media within hours of the announcement to declare their reopening dates.

Anyone can travel to Bundoran from anywhere in the country from Monday May, 10. However they should bear in mind that accommodation (hotels, B&B, self-catering & hostels) is not permitted to open until June 2.

From June 7th (Bank Holiday Monday), outdoor service can resume for restaurants and pubs. However Outdoor Activity providers are back in action already offering pre booked surf lessons for kids with adult lessons and board rental available from May 10.

Retail therapy is again available as Bundoran's shops reopen from Monday May 17, whilst the stunning Rougey Walk and Fairy Bridges will no longer be the exclusive pleasure of locals.

Bundoran Tourism Officer, Shane Smyth said it’s great to have a definite plan “our businesses have been on tenterhooks for the last few months wondering when they would get open again. While we originally thought it would be the end of June before we would get to open, we are delighted that many of our trade will be in a position to reopen much earlier than anticipated.”

John O’Connell, Chairperson of the Discover Bundoran tourism partnership added:

“As society and our town begins to reopen we are looking forward to welcoming guests, old and new, to experience everything that Bundoran and County Donegal has to offer.

“Final preparations are being made across the town to safely accommodate visitors again at our many attractions, and they can be assured that a warm welcome awaits them.”

Visitors can keep right up to date with the latest openings and information from Bundoran by logging on to www.discoverbundoran.com or following their social media channels.