Bundoran welcomes easing of restrictions

Contact
Bundoran beach from Rougey walk
The tourism trade across Bundoran has welcomed the easing of restrictions following the latest government announcement by Taoiseach, Micheál Martin which will allow the town to open up sooner than expected.
Accommodation providers across town from hotels to self catering have reported a steady increase in bookings from all over the country for the summer months, with many of them taking to social media within hours of the announcement to declare their reopening dates.
Anyone can travel to Bundoran from anywhere in the country from Monday May, 10. However they should bear in mind that accommodation (hotels, B&B, self-catering & hostels) is not permitted to open until June 2.
From June 7th (Bank Holiday Monday), outdoor service can resume for restaurants and pubs. However Outdoor Activity providers are back in action already offering pre booked surf lessons for kids with adult lessons and board rental available from May 10.
Retail therapy is again available as Bundoran's shops reopen from Monday May 17, whilst the stunning Rougey Walk and Fairy Bridges will no longer be the exclusive pleasure of locals.
Bundoran Tourism Officer, Shane Smyth said it’s great to have a definite plan “our businesses have been on tenterhooks for the last few months wondering when they would get open again. While we originally thought it would be the end of June before we would get to open, we are delighted that many of our trade will be in a position to reopen much earlier than anticipated.”
John O’Connell, Chairperson of the Discover Bundoran tourism partnership added:
“As society and our town begins to reopen we are looking forward to welcoming guests, old and new, to experience everything that Bundoran and County Donegal has to offer.
“Final preparations are being made across the town to safely accommodate visitors again at our many attractions, and they can be assured that a warm welcome awaits them.”
Visitors can keep right up to date with the latest openings and information from Bundoran by logging on to www.discoverbundoran.com or following their social media channels.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Fáilte Ireland and Irish Hotels Federation representatives at the launch of the new tourism and hospitality skills training programme
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.